Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - April 17

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

Power utility Eskom announced Stage 6load shedding will continue until further notice due to a shortage of generation capacity. Stage 6 was implemented from 4pm on Saturday after unit 2 at Koeberg Power Station tripped unexpectedly.

A 31-year-old man was arrested at the Oshoek port of entry after he was allegedly found smuggling a consignment of medication into South Africa from the Eswatini. The estimated value of the consignment is about R800 000.