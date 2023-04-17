Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, April 17, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - April 17

Published 1h ago

Share

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

In our top stories:

Power utility Eskom announced Stage 6load shedding will continue until further notice due to a shortage of generation capacity. Stage 6 was implemented from 4pm on Saturday after unit 2 at Koeberg Power Station tripped unexpectedly.

Read here for more.

A 31-year-old man was arrested at the Oshoek port of entry after he was allegedly found smuggling a consignment of medication into South Africa from the Eswatini. The estimated value of the consignment is about R800 000.

For more on this, read here.

IOL

Related Topics:

crime, law and justiceelectricity production and distributionEskomSAPSNPASouth AfricaLoadsheddingCrime and courts

Share

Recent stories by:

Robin-Lee Francke