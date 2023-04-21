Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - April 21

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.
In our top stories:
The community of White City is reeling in shock after three boys were allegedly kidnapped, one managed to escape while two were murdered on Wednesday evening in Soweto. It is alleged that the boys aged five and six were playing on a street away from their homes when an unknown male forced them into the car and drove off.
The bodies of five-year-old Nqobizitha Zulu, and six-year-oldTshiamo Rabanye were found mutilated on Thursday morning in separate locations in Rockville and White City, by members of the community. Police have launched a manhunt following the incident.
Junior Blue Bulls rugby player Ngcebo Thusi who is accused of killing her girlfriend Ntokozo Xaba, briefly appeared at the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Thursday for his bail application after he had previously abandoned bail.
Thusi has been charged with murder and defeating the administration of justice.
On March 30, Thusi appeared in court where his matter was postponed to June 2, for further investigation. However, he brought an application before his scheduled appearance.
An Alberton man who bagged more than R33 million in the Powerball jackpot doesn’t plan on quitting work.
Instead, the man who is in his 50s, plans on building a legacy for his family. The National Lottery Ithuba confirmed that the winner had come forward to claim his R33.67m in the PowerBall draw that took place on April 11. The winning ticket was purchased at Spar in Alberton.
