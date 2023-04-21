Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - April 21

The community of White City is reeling in shock after three boys were allegedly kidnapped, one managed to escape while two were murdered on Wednesday evening in Soweto. It is alleged that the boys aged five and six were playing on a street away from their homes when an unknown male forced them into the car and drove off.

The bodies of five-year-old Nqobizitha Zulu, and six-year-oldTshiamo Rabanye were found mutilated on Thursday morning in separate locations in Rockville and White City, by members of the community. Police have launched a manhunt following the incident.

