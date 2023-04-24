Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - April 24

Police have identified the burnt body found in Thabo Bester's cell at Mangaung correctional centre.

The identity of the deceased man was discovered through a DNA test match with the deceased mother. The man has been identified as Katlego Mpholo who had been missing for over a year according to his family who had last seen him in the beginning of March last year. Mpholo's shattered father, Mpho Mpholo told Newzroom Afrika’s the family was extremely heartbroken by the news they received on Friday from the police. An autopsy report on the charred body showed that Mpholo died due to blunt force trauma to the head and was dead before the prison caught fire.

Read here for more.