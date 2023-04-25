Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - April 25

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.
In our top stories:
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi's participation in the World Cup is in serious doubt after he suffered an apparent partial tear to his anterior cruciate ligaments (ACL) in his final home game for the Sharks this past Saturday in the United Rugby Championship (URC).
What compounds the injury and makes the outlook bleak for the 2019 World Cup-winning captain ahead of France 2023, is that he apparently injured his meniscus on both sides of the injured knee.
The Sharks on Monday confirmed Kolisi went for scans and will see a specialist.
The City of Cape Town opened the Sustainable Trendsetters Build-a-thon at Blue Route Mall where learners from 12 schools competed for R20 000 in prize money from Coca Cola Peninsula Beverages in celebration of World Earth Day on Saturday.
The build-a-thon is a competition to decide which school can create the best sculpture out of recyclable waste and was hosted by Redefine Properties, the managers of Blue Route Mall, and Coca-Cola Peninsula Beverages to raise awareness and motivate residents to rethink their relationship with waste.
