Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - April 26

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

Six suspects were due to appear in court for possession of R2.8 million worth of abalone in Cape Town. The suspects, aged between 26 and 60 were arrested on Sunday. The national intervention Unit (NIU) reacted to information received from Crime Intelligence regarding two vehicles that were en route to Cape Town.

For more on this read here.

The financial woes of SA Rugby's former chief executive Jurie Roux have significantly deepened after the failure of his latest appeal against having to pay back R37 million to Stellenbosch University.