Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - April 26

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.
Six suspects were due to appear in court for possession of R2.8 million worth of abalone in Cape Town. The suspects, aged between 26 and 60 were arrested on Sunday. The national intervention Unit (NIU) reacted to information received from Crime Intelligence regarding two vehicles that were en route to Cape Town.
The financial woes of SA Rugby's former chief executive Jurie Roux have significantly deepened after the failure of his latest appeal against having to pay back R37 million to Stellenbosch University.
Roux was found guilty of misallocating R37 million when he worked in the finance department of Maties from 2002-2010.
The wet weather could not dampen the festive Eid spirit for a group of children from predominantly child-headed households in commemoration of Türkiye’s National Sovereignty and Children’s Day.
Fifteen children from majority child-headed households were identified and treated to an afternoon of gifts and an array of confections by Fusion Inyameko Foundation SA and the Turkish South African Youth Association (Turksay) in Ottery.
