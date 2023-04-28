Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - April 28

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

Limpopo police announced that a 33-year-old man is receiving medical attention in a hospital under police guard after being shot by a man who was allegedly being robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday in the Makhado Crossing Mall parking bay under Vhembe District.

The suspect managed to rob the victim of an undisclosed amount of cash then went to the victim’s vehicle to search for more money.

According to the police, the victim was not shot at, but the suspect sustained severe gunshot wounds and was apparently bleeding heavily before managing to flee the scene in a white BMW.