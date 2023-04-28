Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, April 28, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - April 28

Published 1h ago

Share

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

In our top stories:

Limpopo police announced that a 33-year-old man is receiving medical attention in a hospital under police guard after being shot by a man who was allegedly being robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday in the Makhado Crossing Mall parking bay under Vhembe District.

The suspect managed to rob the victim of an undisclosed amount of cash then went to the victim’s vehicle to search for more money.

According to the police, the victim was not shot at, but the suspect sustained severe gunshot wounds and was apparently bleeding heavily before managing to flee the scene in a white BMW.

Read here for more.

IOL

Related Topics:

politicssportcrime, law and justiceSAPSNPASouth AfricaCyril RamaphosaCrime and courtsDStv Premiership

Share

Recent stories by:

Robin-Lee Francke
SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe