Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - April 3

Cape Town
In our top stories:
John Steenhuisen has been re-elected as the federal leader of the DA for another term.
Steenhuisen, who was seeking a second term, and former Joburg mayor Dr Mpho Phalatse were the front runners for leadership as the party looks to gain ground on the ANC come the 2024 national election.
Delegates elected the leader, federal chairperson, and three deputy federal chairpersons, while federal council members voted for the council’s chairperson, three deputy chairpersons, and the federal finance chairperson.
Umalusi, the quality council for general and further education and training, has officially launched the newly implemented online application system for the replacement of lost or damaged certificates.
According to the council, candidates can now access the system from anywhere via a cellphone or PC to apply directly to Umalusi to replace their lost or damaged certificates.
At the cost of R137, a candidate can collect a replacement certificate from Umalusi within two working days of the application.
