Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - April 3

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

John Steenhuisen has been re-elected as the federal leader of the DA for another term.

Steenhuisen, who was seeking a second term, and former Joburg mayor Dr Mpho Phalatse were the front runners for leadership as the party looks to gain ground on the ANC come the 2024 national election.

Delegates elected the leader, federal chairperson, and three deputy federal chairpersons, while federal council members voted for the council’s chairperson, three deputy chairpersons, and the federal finance chairperson.