Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - April 4

It’s a sad loss for Italian food lovers as the popular restaurant Wish on Florida closes its doors on April 10. The restaurant opened its doors in 2019 and has been the “it” spot in Durban when it comes to good food, drinks and music.
In an Instagram post, co-founder Philani Kweyama said they're extremely sad they had to close down.
Wish On Florida was a wish come true for two entrepreneurs who dedicated the last three years to building a successful black-owned restaurant , winning the Emerging Tourism Entrepreneur Award at the Durban Tourism Business Awards in 2022.
SA music icon Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes was gunned down just outside Wish on Florida in February.
The Western Cape Government plans to employ 247 additional social workers, auxiliary social workers, supervisors, and administrative support staff to stabilise the welfare and child protection system, especially in crime hot spots as identified in the provincial safety plan.
More than R61 million has been allocated in the 2023/24 financial year for priority posts in the Provincial Department of Social Development. Social Development MEC Sharna Fernandez announced that the department had received R207million for the compensation of employees over the 2023 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework period.
