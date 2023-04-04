Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - April 4

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

It’s a sad loss for Italian food lovers as the popular restaurant Wish on Florida closes its doors on April 10. The restaurant opened its doors in 2019 and has been the “it” spot in Durban when it comes to good food, drinks and music.

In an Instagram post, co-founder Philani Kweyama said they're extremely sad they had to close down.

Wish On Florida was a wish come true for two entrepreneurs who dedicated the last three years to building a successful black-owned restaurant , winning the Emerging Tourism Entrepreneur Award at the Durban Tourism Business Awards in 2022.