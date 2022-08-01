Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - August 1

IOL NEWS · Daily IOL News Bulletin presented by Nokuthula Khwela Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories. In our top stories:

Twelve people were shot dead in two separate incidents in Mariannhill, west of Durban at the weekend. In the first incident, seven people were fatally shot at the Sqhopholozi Tuckshop in Savannah Park at 7.30pm on Saturday. The tuckshop also doubled as a makeshift tavern. Three men emerged from the dark and began shooting randomly inside and outside the tuckshop. Later, a man who tried robbing a house returned after he was chased away and shot three women and a man inside the house. Another man was shot dead in the yard.

For more on this, read here. Experts believe the SA Reserve Bank will continue increasing the interest rates, adding more financial stress for consumers struggling to manage their debt repayments. Last week, interest rates were hiked by 75 basis points to 5.5%.

Interest rates have gone up by 200 basis points since November 2021. Kevin Lings, a chief economist at Stanlib, said South Africans should brace themselves for more headaches as the SA Reserve Bank is expected to increase interest rates over the next few months, while inflation is likely to remain above 7%. Read here for more on this.

The Springbok Sevens team, the Blitzboks, produced a breathtaking rugby masterclass to annihilate Fiji 31-7 in the final of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. The Blitzboks' win in the final was Team South Africa’s fourth gold medal of the Games and second on the night after swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker successfully defended her 200m breaststroke For more on this, read here.