Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - August 12

Cape Town
In our top stories:
Embattled South African Airways has been dealt another blow in its troubled history. This time, the Air Services Licensing Council, has given the airline a 90-day deadline to provide them with the necessary documentation required to avoid existing licenses being suspended or cancelled.
KwaZulu-Natal will be affected by the series of cold fronts expected to hit the Western Cape. The South African Weather Service confirmed a cold front would be sweeping through bringing along with it a chance of showers and thundershowers, as well as cool to cold temperatures.
Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs have bolstered their squad ahead of the new season with the signing of Mozambique international Edmilson Dove. The Naturena-based club has been putting the 28-year-old former Cape Town City player through his paces in recent weeks and announced his signing, pending a work visa on Thursday.
The Du Noon Community Health Centre’s new Maternity Obstetric Unit was officially launched by Western Cape health MEC, Dr Nomafrench Mbombo.
The MOU will now ensure women can receive support throughout their pregnancy from as early as possible and have quality basic antenatal care and deliver their newborn babies close to home, instead of having to travel to alternative medical facilities.
