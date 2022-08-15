Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - August 15

IOL NEWS · Daily IOL News Bulletin presented by Nokuthula Khwela Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories. In our top stories:

The trial against Bonginkosi Khanyile is scheduled to start today in the Durban Regional Court. The National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson in KwaZulu-Natal Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said that Khanyile faces a charge of incitement to commit public violence, as well as charges of contravention of the Disaster Management Act relating to the acts of looting and violence that took place in KZN in July 2021. The State alleges between July 8 and July 11, at or near Warwick Avenue in Durban, Khanyile unlawfully and intentionally incited, instigated, commanded or procured people unknown to the State to commit public violence Read here for more on this story.

Two men, aged between 32 and 40, have been arrested by the Joburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) and the SAPS for the possession of a BMW 1-series hijacked from Orlando Pirates forward Vincent Pule. JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the arrested suspects were also found with unlicensed AK-47 ammunition in Riverlea. For more on this read here. Ereeza Arendse, 31, affectionately known as the “boss lady” is working towards building her business into a giant player in her industry, while improving her suburb.

Arendse started her company which supplies wireless internet, CCTV, alarms, websites and domain hosting at the age age of 19. Arendse recalled one of her first big jobs where she installed a mini tower, providing internet connection on a farm on the Cape Flats. Arendse, who has two office sites, one in Heinz Park and Woodlands, said she has no plans to move out of Mitchells Plain as she wants to continue contributing to the area’s economy.

