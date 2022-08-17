Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - August 17

IOL NEWS · Daily IOL News Bulletin presented by Nokuthula Khwela Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories. In our top stories:

Gauteng Provincial Legislature deputy speaker Nomvuyo Mhlakaza-Manamela is expected to appear in court on Thursday, for allegedly attacking a pregnant police officer at her home in a drunk fit of rage. The deputy speaker is facing charges of assault and crimen injuria. The alleged assault took place in February 2020 at the home of Mhlakaza-Manamela and her husband, Buti Manamela, the deputy minister of higher education. Read here for more information.

Former footballer Ryan Giggs admitted on Tuesday to being unfaithful in all his past romantic relationships but denied ever being violent towards partners, as he gave evidence over charges of assault and coercive control of an ex-girlfriend. Taking the stand for the first time in his week-old trial, the Manchester United legend denied physically assaulting former partner, PR agent Kate Greville, nearly two years ago or controlling her during their rocky years-long relationship. The former coach of the Wales national team faces a five-year jail term if convicted.

Read here for more. As a committed corporate citizen, AVBOB takes its role in society seriously - and addressing gender-based violence is another cause close to its heart and purpose. Through initiatives like the TEARS Foundation’s Help-At-Your-Fingertips app, and by assisting social entrepreneurs in township environments to overcome adversity and thrive, AVBOB CEO, Carl Van der Riet realises the privileged position he has to help at scale through the caring initiatives of the AVBOB brand.

