Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - August 18

IOL NEWS · Daily IOL News Bulletin presented by Nokuthula Khweza

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories. In our top stories: The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) says that the ANC owes R86 million in provident fund contributions for at least 535 of its staff members. In a statement released on Wednesday, the FSCA said that the ruling party had not been meeting its obligations to make regular retirement contributions for its staff.

FSCA said an agreement had been reached with the ANC to pay R10m per month into the fund until it is up to date again. Read here for more on this story. Thanks to a partnership between Supa Quick and online platform Disky, you can renew your vehicle license via WhatsApp.

For more on this, read here. Deon Hotto scored the only goal of the game as Orlando Pirates returned to winning ways thanks to a 1-0 victory over Royal AM in a DStv Premiership clash at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Wednesday. Hotto, who was Pirates’ best player last season, finally opened his account as he finished off a well-worked move in the 34th minute of the game. Read here for more on this.

