Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - August 19

Daily IOL News Bulletin presented Nokuthula Khwela Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country's biggest stories. In our top stories:

The family of a kidnapped Cape Town boy can breathe a sigh of relief after the young boy was returned home safely. Shahnawaz Asghar, 6, was returned home on Thursday evening. The family has confirmed the child’s safe return and confirmed he is unharmed. Read here for more on this story. According to the "weather man", as a result of the cold front associated with an upper air trough system, isolated showers and thundershowers are predicted for parts of KZN this weekend

For more on this, read here. Tottenham boss Antonio Conte expects to take his place on the touchline for Saturday's visit of Wolves despite being sent off after a fiery 2-2 draw against Chelsea at the weekend. Conte and Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel, also sent off, twice came face-to-face in physical confrontations as the Italian celebrated Tottenham twice coming from behind to snatch a point thanks to Harry Kane's 96th-minute equaliser.

Both coaches have been charged by the Football Association with improper conduct and have until Thursday evening to accept or appeal Read here for more. A police captain from Worcester in the Western Cape won a gold medal at the international Combat Rifle Competition.

