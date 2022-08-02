Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - August 2

IOL NEWS · Daily IOL News Bulletin presented by Nokuthula Khwela Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories. In our top stories:

The newly constituted Energy Crisis Committee held a briefing on Monday in Pretoria, promising to work hard towards reducing the severity and frequency of load shedding through immediate measures. Mondli Gungubele, the minister in the presidency, said the committee was led by Phindile Baleni, the directors-general in the presidency. The minister further revealed that the structure reports to an inter-ministerial committee which will be chaired by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Read here for more. Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide after two people were killed in a crash at the foothills of the Drakensberg, western KwaZulu-Natal Underberg Emergency Medical Services spokesperson said at 6.50am, they were called out for a crash along the Sani Pass Road in the vicinity of the KwaPitela turn-off.

For more on this read here. The 2022 Comrades Marathon Down Run confirmed the official distance of this year's race would be 89.885km, which is 299m shorter than the last down run in 2018. The marathon, which is making a return after it was last held in 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will take place on August 28. The race will start at Pietermaritzburg City Hall and will finish at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Read here for more on this. After a career spanning nearly four decades, well-known City of Cape Town traffic officer Richard Coleman has bowed out. Coleman was involved in various specialised units within the Traffic Service, and will be retiring after 39 years of service. He joined the Cape Town Highway Patrol in 1998.