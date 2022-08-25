Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - August 25

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

The South African Federation of Trade Unions’ national shutdown took to the streets on Wednesday across the country and its long list of demands included a minimum living wage of R72 per hour and a basic income grant of R1500.

The list of demands includes a call for the reduction of electricity, regulation of petrol, diesel and paraffin, effective solutions to address the health crisis in the country, filling vacancies in schools, hospitals, and police stations, addressing rising crime levels and the make-over of SOEs amongst many other demands.

