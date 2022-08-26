Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - August 26

IOL NEWS · Daily IOL News Bulletin presented by Nokuthula Khwela Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories. In our top stories:

Story continues below Advertisement

An executive manager of investigations in the public protector’s office was told that she should also accept responsibility of her actions and not only blame suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane for everything that went wrong in the office. Advocate Dali Mpofu, who is representing Mkhwebane, was cross-examining Ponatshego Mogaladi, who was the former executive manager for investigations at the public protector’s office. Mogaladi is one of many witnesses who has made damning allegations against Mkhwebane and her alleged unbearable treatment towards staff members.

Story continues below Advertisement

Read here more on this. The upcoming Comrades Marathon is expected to boost the KZN's coffers by R248 million. More than 15 000 runners are registered for the race on Sunday. It will start at 5.30am at the Pietermaritzburg City Hall and finish at 5.30pm at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban. For more on this read here.

Story continues below Advertisement

Mike Sewell set out to raise R1 million for the CHOC Childhood Cancer Foundation and planned on running nearly 2 000km from Cape Town to the start of the Comrades Marathon , however, he suffered a broken humerus bone and smashed arm after a bakkie overtook a truck and hit into him in George, Fellow runners who had been trailing Sewell's journey decided to take up his cause and finish his course. A Strava account called Long Road to Comrades v2.1 - R1 million for CHOC was set up to allow individual runners to run kilometres to make up the full distance and the response from the running community has been overwhelming. Read here for more on this.

Story continues below Advertisement