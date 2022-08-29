Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - August 29

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.
In our top stories:
Joburg mayor Dr Mpho Phalatse is said to be on the warpath and it is alleged she intends to remove certain individuals who are perceived to be in her way.
According to sources in the city, Phalatse has allegedly come up with a hit list that includes members of her party and senior managers in key positions.
The sources added that the resignation of the executive director in the city manager’s office, Mesuli Mlandu, was only the beginning. The list includes five Members of the Mayoral Committee and at least 12 managers of various entities under the city.
With entertainment in full swing across South Africa, the Maboneng Music Festival has added to the list of local activities people can look forward to.
This popular festival is set to take place on October 1 at The Hanger in Maboneng, giving new artists a platform to showcase their artistry.
The much-anticipated MTN8 quarter-final between Kaizer Chiefs and Stellenbosch FC descended into chaos at the Danie Craven Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
Thousands of Kaizer Chiefs fans descended on the Winelands town without match tickets even though the 17 000 capacity stadium was sold out.
The Amakhosi faithful demanded entry to the stadium though the authorities had to open the gates to avoid a stampede.
Windows at the turnstile entrances were broken with kick-off initially delayed by 15 minutes and later by 30 minutes. The match eventually began at 3:30pm after initially being scheduled for a 3pm start.
