Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - August 29

Joburg mayor Dr Mpho Phalatse is said to be on the warpath and it is alleged she intends to remove certain individuals who are perceived to be in her way.

According to sources in the city, Phalatse has allegedly come up with a hit list that includes members of her party and senior managers in key positions.

The sources added that the resignation of the executive director in the city manager’s office, Mesuli Mlandu, was only the beginning. The list includes five Members of the Mayoral Committee and at least 12 managers of various entities under the city.