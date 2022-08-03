Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - August 3

IOL NEWS · Daily IOL News Bulletin presented by Nokuthula Khwela Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories. In our top stories:

Gauteng MEC for Human Settlements, Urban Planning and Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Lebogang Maile confirmed he will be headed to Tembisa on Wednesday to address community members after they went on a violent protest over utility costs. Speaking to eNCA on Tuesday evening, Maile said he spoke to Ekurhuleni mayor Tania Campbell and asked her to accompany him to Tembisa to address residents in person. Read here for more on this.

Despite so far failing to follow through on threats of load shedding at short notice, Eskom on Tuesday cut the lights in six provinces by implementing load reduction from 5pm. Eskom warned of Stage 2 load shedding between 5pm and midnight for the next three days. But it opted to implement load reduction in six provinces between 5pm and 10pm on Tuesday. The load reduction, Eskom said, would be implemented due to a shortage of generation capacity. Parts of Limpopo, Gauteng, the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal, the North West, and the Eastern Cape provinces were affected.

For more on this, read here. A KwaZulu-Natal woman and her team of tech fundis are currently at work developing a mobile phone application that could help take South Africa’s tourism industry to the next level. Amanda Mathe, 33, from Durban, says that her app - Zula app, seeks to connect tourism students to businesses and the gig economy. The word Zula, is an IsiZulu word that means to travel or wander.

