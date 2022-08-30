Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - August 30

IOL NEWS · Daily IOL News Bulletin presented by Nokuthula Khwela Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories. In our top stories:

Story continues below Advertisement

Two years since the Fusion Centre was established, almost R659 million had been restored to the State, and another R613m in suspected criminal proceeds had been frozen. These figures were released on Monday by President Cyril Ramaphosa in his weekly newsletter. He said the funds were from 276 fraud and corruption investigations. Read here for more on this.

Story continues below Advertisement

Kwazulu-Natal director-general Nonhlanhla Khoza was arrested on Monday morning by the Hawks for allegedly defeating the ends of justice and intimidation. Brigadier Thandi Mbambo, the spokesperson for the Hawks, said Mkhize, 58, was arrested at her home together with her 47-year-old accomplice, following an investigation by the National Clean Audit Task Team of the Serious Commercial Crime Investigation. For more on this, read here.

Story continues below Advertisement

A second Comrades Marathon runner has died, the KwaZulu-Natal Sport, Arts and Culture Department confirmed. Sports MEC Amanda Bani-Mapena said on Monday that the runner died during the grueling 95th down run edition of the Comrades Marathon on Sunday. Bani-Mapena learned this from the management of the Comrade Marathon Association during the prize and award-giving ceremony in Durban on Monday morning. Read here for more on this.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Cuppa for Cansa Bridgerton-themed high tea was held to raise funds for Cansa care and support programmes. Close to 200 people, the majority of whom were still battling cancer or were supporting a loved one through their journey, were present. The money raised will go back into the community for much-needed services, nappies, wheelchairs, tele-counselling – a range of services. For more on this story, read here.