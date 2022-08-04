Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - August 4

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.
In our top stories:
While August's drop in fuel price has been welcomed from many corners of society and business, the only constant for the transport industry is the uncertainty of roller-coasting fuel prices that force them to find a precarious balance between nurturing their client relationships and maintaining sustainable businesses.
A 24-year-old man is expected to appear in the Umbumbulu Magistrate’s Court on Thursday for the murder of a pregnant woman, known to him, in her home in Umgababa, south of Durban.
Police said the suspect faces charges of murder and arson which are being investigated by Umkomaas SAPS. The incident took place in Umgababa on Tuesday just before 6pm.
UCT professor in Transport Planning and Engineering at the Department of Civil Engineering, Marianne Vanderschuren, has won the Special Annual Theme Award for Basic Science and Sustainable Development at the National Science and Technology Forum South 32 Awards.
Also known as the “Science Oscars”, the awards recognise outstanding contributions to * science, engineering, technology, and innovation in South Africa. Vanderschuren, holds a PhD in intelligent transport systems and an MSc in systems engineering and policy analysis.
