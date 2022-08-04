Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - August 4

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

While August's drop in fuel price has been welcomed from many corners of society and business, the only constant for the transport industry is the uncertainty of roller-coasting fuel prices that force them to find a precarious balance between nurturing their client relationships and maintaining sustainable businesses.

A 24-year-old man is expected to appear in the Umbumbulu Magistrate’s Court on Thursday for the murder of a pregnant woman, known to him, in her home in Umgababa, south of Durban.