Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - August 5

IOL NEWS · Daily IOL News Bulletin presented by Nokuthula Khwela Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories. In our top stories:

Long distance bus company Intercape has been left reeling after another attack on its buses in Cape Town. Two Intercape bus drivers came under attack early on Wednesday evening while driving from the company’s depot in Airport Industria to Cape Town Station to load passengers. According to Intercape, the incidents occurred within moments of each other on the N2 highway near Nyanga, just before the Jakes Gerwel off-ramp. Intercape spokesperson Lindiz van Zilla said that in the first incident, the driver was shot and wounded. He was travelling with his assistants at the time of the incident. A short while later a second Intercape coach was attacked in the same area. Read here for more on this.

Arthur Zwane cut a confident figure ahead of his first game as Kaizer Chiefs coach, saying he’s ready to absorb the pressure that comes with the job. Zwane was appointed as Chiefs head coach at the end of last season after the team endured a trophyless run under returning coach Stuart Baxter. His job is cut out for him, given the fact that he’s not only required to return the glory days, but has to re-implement Chiefs’ football philosophy as well For more on this, read here.

American tech firm General Electric and its employees have stepped in to help the hundreds of victims of the KwaZulu-Natal floods which devastated the province in April this year. The company donated R1.6 million and its employees will continue to make generous donations through the matching gifts programme (a type of philanthropy in which companies financially match donations that their employees make to non-profit organisations). At the height of the floods, the foundation provided an estimated 4 800 people in the flood zones with one meal a day for three weeks.

