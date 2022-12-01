Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - December 1

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

Retired chief justice Sandile Ngcobo’s three-member Independent Section 89 Panel has found that President Cyril Ramaphosa had violated his oath of office in handling the break-in and theft of a huge amount of money in US dollars at his Phala Phala game farm.

The report that Justice Ngcobo released to Parliament on Wednesday and became public hours later found that Ramaphosa committed four serious violations and that there is prima facie evidence against him.

Ramaphosa is expected to appear before the National Council of Provinces on Thursday and face a barrage of questions regarding the Phala Phala matter.