Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - December 1

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.
In our top stories:
Retired chief justice Sandile Ngcobo’s three-member Independent Section 89 Panel has found that President Cyril Ramaphosa had violated his oath of office in handling the break-in and theft of a huge amount of money in US dollars at his Phala Phala game farm.
The report that Justice Ngcobo released to Parliament on Wednesday and became public hours later found that Ramaphosa committed four serious violations and that there is prima facie evidence against him.
Ramaphosa is expected to appear before the National Council of Provinces on Thursday and face a barrage of questions regarding the Phala Phala matter.
A 40 year old kidnapped Bangladeshi national businessman died soon after the police rescued in Mahikeng, in the North West. The man was kidnapped in Taung on November 22 and taken to Mahikeng where he was rescued two days later.
North West police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Amanda Funani said the man was kidnapped while opening a gate at his home.
Three men forced him into their vehicle and drove to Mahikeng where he was kept in the background of a house in Magogoe. He was tied up.
+Police traced the vehicle used in the kidnapping and found it in Magogoe.
Funani said when police found the businessman he was tied to a chair, and as they untied him, he collapsed.
