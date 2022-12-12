Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - December 12

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.
In our top stories:
KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube launched the 365 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF) campaign under the slogan “Ending gender-based violence begins with me”.
The launch was held at uMzumbe Municipality in the south of KZN at the weekend as the Premier wrapped up 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children and officially launched the 365 Days Campaign.
The Blitzboks lost 22-14 to the US in the bronze medal match of the Cape Town Sevens on Sunday. Earlier in the day, Samoa stunned the home favourites in the Cup semi-finals and South Africa clearly couldn’t get themselves up for their last match of the tournament.
The US opened the scoring with Marcus Tupuola running away from the Blitzboks defence in their 22 before dotting down under for a 5-0 lead.
The USA were over again moments later with Malacchi Esdale showing a great turn of pace to score in the corner for another unconverted try with just over two minutes left in the half.
