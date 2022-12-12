Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - December 12

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube launched the 365 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF) campaign under the slogan “Ending gender-based violence begins with me”.

The launch was held at uMzumbe Municipality in the south of KZN at the weekend as the Premier wrapped up 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children and officially launched the 365 Days Campaign.

