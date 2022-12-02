Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - December 2

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.
In our top stories:
Chris Hani’s killer, Janusz Walus, who was expected to be freed on parole on Thursday, will not be released until he has fully recovered from the stabbing. Walus was initially set for release on parole on Thursday after the Constitutional Court ordered Justice Minister Ronald Lamola to release the Polish murderer a week ago.
Walus was stabbed by an inmate on Tuesday. Correctional Services said he was in a stable condition. A former MK and South African National Defence Force (SANDF) member, originally from Ekurhuleni, has been identified by inmates as the one behind the stabbing.
Read here for more on this.
Japan staged their second stunning turnaround of the World Cup when they beat 2010 champions Spain 2-1 on Thursday with two quick-fire goals and advanced to the last 16 along with their beaten opponents.
The breathtaking 2-1 win for Japan — who also beat Germany 2-1 after going behind in their opening match of the tournament — meant they topped Group E, followed by Spain in second who finished ahead of third-placed Germany only on goal difference.
For more on this, read here.
IOL