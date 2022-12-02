Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - December 2

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

Chris Hani’s killer, Janusz Walus, who was expected to be freed on parole on Thursday, will not be released until he has fully recovered from the stabbing. Walus was initially set for release on parole on Thursday after the Constitutional Court ordered Justice Minister Ronald Lamola to release the Polish murderer a week ago.

Walus was stabbed by an inmate on Tuesday. Correctional Services said he was in a stable condition. A former MK and South African National Defence Force (SANDF) member, originally from Ekurhuleni, has been identified by inmates as the one behind the stabbing.

