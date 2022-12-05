Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - December 5

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.
In our top stories:
According to the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), a senior Eastern Cape Education Department official, his wife, and a businessman have appeared at the Zwelitsha Magistrate’s Court on charges related to an R4 million PPE tender.
Supply Chain Management chief director, Marius Harmse, his wife, Elanore, and businessman, Sigqibo Makupula, appeared in court on charges of fraud, money laundering, and corruption.
They were each granted R10 000 bail.
The arrests come after an investigation by the SIU revealed that Harmse indirectly received some R328 000 in kickbacks for awarding the tender to Makupula’s company, Kups Trading.
England set up a titanic World Cup quarter-final against holders France as Jude Bellingham's masterclass inspired a 3-0 win against Senegal in the last 16 on Sunday. Gareth Southgate's side survived a nervous start at the Al Bayt Stadium before Jordan Henderson and Harry Kane put Senegal to the sword with a pair of clinical finishes before half-time.
Bukayo Saka scored England's third, but Bellingham's prodigious work-rate and burgeoning quality in possession allowed them to turn the tide.
