Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - December 5

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

According to the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), a senior Eastern Cape Education Department official, his wife, and a businessman have appeared at the Zwelitsha Magistrate’s Court on charges related to an R4 million PPE tender.

Supply Chain Management chief director, Marius Harmse, his wife, Elanore, and businessman, Sigqibo Makupula, appeared in court on charges of fraud, money laundering, and corruption.

They were each granted R10 000 bail.