Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - December 6

The police ministry welcomed 10 000 freshly-trained constables to its ranks to help in the fight against crime over the coming holiday season. The officers will be sent to various stations, units and service points to bolster capacity and enhance police visibility.

The man who called out a popular Cape Town pub for its racist policies said the issue of discrimination needed to be highlighted after his black friend was denied entry, unless he was accompanied by a white patron. A three-part video was shared on Twitter on Saturday where Christopher Logan, the friend of Thabiso Danca, a black man, was denied entry at the Hank’s Olde Irish in Bree Street and was apparently told he had to be accompanied by a white patron.