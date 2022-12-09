Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - December 9

IOL NEWS · Daily IOL News Bulletin presented by Nokuthula Khwela Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories. In our top stories:

The N3 highway northbound towards Johannesburg has been partially reopened after a fiery truck crash on Thursday morning. The highway was reopened just after 9pm after it was closed near the vicinity of the Vaaldraai/Vereeniging interchange. The crash happened in the early hours of Thursday, involving two trucks that were headed northbound toward Johannesburg. Read here for more on this.

After the disastrous schedule that the Blitzboks had to endure at the Rugby World Cup Sevens a few months ago, experienced campaigner Branco du Preez is delighted that the South Africans are likely to play three games at the Cape Town Sevens on Saturday. During the September World Cup at the Cape Town Stadium, the Springbok Sevens side faced Chile in their opener on the Friday night and then had to wait more than 24 hours for their next fixture – the quarter-final against Ireland on the Saturday. However, this weekend the Blitzboks start their campaign against Canada on Friday night, and then take on Fiji on Saturday just after 11 and France at 5pm to complete Pool A.

Then it’s the Cup quarter-finals on Saturday evening, with the semi-finals and final on Sunday. For more on this read here. A two-month-old video of wildlife crusader and YouTube celebrity, Dingo Dinkelman, has gone viral after Dinkelman and his 4 metre long green anaconda, Dot, took three Uber rides.

