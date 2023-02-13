Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - February 13

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

The Presidency says it is pulling all the stops to deal with the electricity crisis including opening up the market and securing emergency power by Eskom.

Head of project management in the Presidency Rudi Dicks said part of the immediate need was to get more megawatts onto the grid.

In his State of the Nation address President Cyril Ramaphosa said they were fast-tracking measures to deal with the energy crisis.