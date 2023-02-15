Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - February 15

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

The family of legendary South African hitmaker, Kiernan “AKA” Forbes have condemned conspiracy theories that people in his circle were responsible for his death.

AKA and long-time friend, Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, were gunned down as they were leaving the Wish Restaurant, in Florida Road in Durban on Friday.

Speaking at a short media briefing on Tuesday, AKA’s father, Tony Forbes, said they did not condone the comments which were being spread like wildfire on social media.