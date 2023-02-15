Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - February 15

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.
In our top stories:
The family of legendary South African hitmaker, Kiernan “AKA” Forbes have condemned conspiracy theories that people in his circle were responsible for his death.
AKA and long-time friend, Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, were gunned down as they were leaving the Wish Restaurant, in Florida Road in Durban on Friday.
Speaking at a short media briefing on Tuesday, AKA’s father, Tony Forbes, said they did not condone the comments which were being spread like wildfire on social media.
Read here for more.
The annual Mr and Miss Cape Town Pride pageant took place at the Joseph Stone Auditorium over the weekend and the cream of the crop put their best foot forward in a bid to clinch the title.
But there could only be one king and queen among the lot.
Eastern Cape beauty Zoë Robyn Seloane, 25, won the title of Miss Cape Town Pride, and Cape Town’s Abubakr Shamiel Hartz, 36, was crowned Mr Cape Town Pride 2023. Seloane, currently residing in Retreat in the Western Cape, is a final-year student at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology.
Hartz, from Manenberg, is a full-time Honours student at the UWC completing his final semester in public administration.
For more on this, read here.
IOL