Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - February 16

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

The national executive committee of the SA Local Government Association (Salga) has concluded its two-day lekgotla in Cape Town.

The committee deliberated on its performance since coming into office 11 months ago and announced it would be joining the action against the incoming electricity tariff hike.

The new political leadership for the organisation also heard from a number of Cabinet ministers, including Small Business Development Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, who said the three branches of government could best work together to tackle shared challenges.