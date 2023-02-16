Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - February 16

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.
In our top stories:
The national executive committee of the SA Local Government Association (Salga) has concluded its two-day lekgotla in Cape Town.
The committee deliberated on its performance since coming into office 11 months ago and announced it would be joining the action against the incoming electricity tariff hike.
The new political leadership for the organisation also heard from a number of Cabinet ministers, including Small Business Development Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, who said the three branches of government could best work together to tackle shared challenges.
Read here for more on this.
The Gauteng government has written to President Cyril Ramaphosa requesting permission to use state funds to assist in the funeral arrangements of slain rapper, Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes.
Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi visited the Forbes family on Tuesday and confirmed he had written to Ramaphosa in the hope that funds from provincial coffers would assist the family in ensuring that the award-winning entertainer gets a fitting farewell.
He said if the president declared an official provincial funeral, it would allow the South African flag to be flown at half-mast and that there would be a State representative present at the funeral.
For more on this, read here.
IOL