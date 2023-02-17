Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - February 17

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

KwaZulu-Natal businessman Moses Tembe has pleaded with social media influencers to stop implicating him and his family in the murder of rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes.

AKA and his long-time friend, entrepreneur Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane, were assassinated on Friday night outside Wish restaurant on Florida Road, Durban.

AKA was meant to perform later that night at YuGo, a nightclub on Mathews Meyiwa Road. Social media users have been naming Tembe as a possible suspect in AKA’s killing following the death of his daughter.