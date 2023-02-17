Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - February 17

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.
KwaZulu-Natal businessman Moses Tembe has pleaded with social media influencers to stop implicating him and his family in the murder of rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes.
AKA and his long-time friend, entrepreneur Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane, were assassinated on Friday night outside Wish restaurant on Florida Road, Durban.
AKA was meant to perform later that night at YuGo, a nightclub on Mathews Meyiwa Road. Social media users have been naming Tembe as a possible suspect in AKA’s killing following the death of his daughter.
The Engen Maths and Science Schools (EMSS) matric class of 2022 achieved flying colours despite the Covid-19 pandemic that hit their grade 10 year and hundreds of hours of load shedding.
Engen held an awards ceremony at Fairvale High School to honour Grade 12 pupils and named the top EMSS achievers in Durban.
Engen said Elethu Gcabashe, a former pupil of Zwelibanzi High School in uMlazi, achieved eight distinctions with 93% for Mathematics and 95% for Science.
