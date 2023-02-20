Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - February 20

In our top stories:

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

South African citizens should continue breathing through the wound as power utility Eskom increases load shedding to Stage 6 until further notice.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshanstha said Stage 6 is being implemented due to the breakdown of eight generation units on Sunday afternoon.

