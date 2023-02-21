Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - February 21

IOL NEWS · Daily IOL News Bulletin presented by Nokuthula Khwela Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories. In our top stories:

Power utility Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter has assured that they are doing everything in their might to not go beyond load shedding Stage 6. Eskom updated the country via a press briefing about plans for rolling blackouts yesterday. On Sunday, the power utility implemented Stage 6 load shedding until further notice. Eskom said it implemented Stage 6 power cuts amid units at a number of power stations tripping; breakdowns then amounted to 19 385 MW of generating capacity, while 3 566 MW of generating capacity was out of service for planned maintenance.

Read here for more. Kaizer Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr has revealed that under-fire coach Arthur Zwane has the full backing of the club ahead of Saturday’s Soweto derby. Amakhosi slumped to their fourth loss in the last 10 games when they went down to a struggling Golden Arrows on Sunday. Their latest defeat has raised the pressure on Zwane who is still looking to rebuild the club back to its former glory.

For more on this, read here. A 16-year-old from Mfuleni has been nominated in the category of Outstanding Young Performer in the Royalty Soapie Awards set to take place in March. Lukhona Mpopoma, now based in Durban, had bagged a role on Durban Gen last year as Lindo. His performance afforded him a recognition after he was announced as one of the nominees among El-Kody Langeveldt of 7de Laan, Roxanne Bornman of Binnelanders, Karabo Magongwa of House of Zwide, Litlhonolofatso Litlhakanyane of Scandal and Ontiretse Radipabe of The Black Door in the 6th edition of the awards set to air on March 25 on SABC 1.

