Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - February 22

South African Tourism's acting chief financial officer Johan van der Walt has quit the job after he was implicated in the R1 billion Tottenham Hotspur sleeve sponsorship saga.

According to reports, Van der Walt submitted his resignation last week after he had been served with a notice of suspension by the new SA Tourism board chairperson Dr Thozamile Botha. Botha had given Van der Walt until this Tuesday (yesterday) to give reasons why he should not be suspended.

Botha said the board was not aware of an alleged conflict of interests involving Van der Walt as he failed to declare his interests in meetings.