Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - February 22

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.
In our top stories:
South African Tourism's acting chief financial officer Johan van der Walt has quit the job after he was implicated in the R1 billion Tottenham Hotspur sleeve sponsorship saga.
According to reports, Van der Walt submitted his resignation last week after he had been served with a notice of suspension by the new SA Tourism board chairperson Dr Thozamile Botha. Botha had given Van der Walt until this Tuesday (yesterday) to give reasons why he should not be suspended.
Botha said the board was not aware of an alleged conflict of interests involving Van der Walt as he failed to declare his interests in meetings.
Read here for more.
Non-profit organisation Ladles of Love is once again calling on South Africans to band together in support of its food relief efforts, this time a project to facilitate the distribution of nutritional meals and meal plans to 40 educare centres.
Ladles of Love said the initiative titled ‘Nourish Our Children’ will work to support beneficiary educare centres by assimilating the financial and psychological challenges they face daily, with children arriving at school starving and unable to focus or learn, let alone play.
For more on this, read here.
IOL