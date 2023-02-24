Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - February 24

IOL NEWS · Daily IOL News Bulletin presented by Nokuthula Khwela Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories. In our top stories:

Former Eskom chief executive André de Ruyter has revealed that he will be leaving South Africa due to safety concerns. This comes after De Ruyter made explosive revelations in an interview with e.TV’s journalist Annika Larsen, making allegations of crime and corruption at Eskom. In the interview, he also accused ministers of interfering in Eskom operations and said a criminal syndicate in Mpumalanga was improperly benefiting to the tune of over R1 billion per month. In an interview with MyBroadband, De Ruyter said he would be spending time abroad after leaving Eskom.

When asked if he was concerned that he may be murdered following the information he shared in his explosive interview, he said: “I think that will be good for my health.” Read here for more. Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis, is certain the Turkish Women’s Cup experience will help prime the team for the FIFA Women's World Cup later this year.

Ellis said that there was room for improvement. Prior to flying out from Turkey on Wednesday, the Sasol-sponsored African champions were officially crowned as the Group A winners of the Turkish Women’s Cup. They won their group on goal difference after beating Uzbekistan 3-0 on Saturday and drawing 1-1 with eventual runners-up Slovenia on Tuesday afternoon. Both matches were played at the Emirhan Sports Complex in Antalya. For more on this read here.

