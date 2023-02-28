Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - February 28

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

Power utility Eskom has announced that spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha will be leaving at the end of his three-year fixed-term contract at the end of February. Mantshantsha joined Eskom on a fixed-term contract three years ago.

Mantshantsha’s departure comes just days after Eskom recently parted ways with CEO Andre de Ruyter, who was sent packing a month ahead of schedule after he gave an explosive interview, wherein he accused undisclosed ministers of benefiting from corruption at Eskom, among other claims.

