Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - February 28

Power utility Eskom has announced that spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha will be leaving at the end of his three-year fixed-term contract at the end of February. Mantshantsha joined Eskom on a fixed-term contract three years ago.
Mantshantsha’s departure comes just days after Eskom recently parted ways with CEO Andre de Ruyter, who was sent packing a month ahead of schedule after he gave an explosive interview, wherein he accused undisclosed ministers of benefiting from corruption at Eskom, among other claims.
Proteas Women’s captain Sune Luus believes for her team to consistently challenge world champions Australia the formation of a women’s SA20 League has to be accelerated.
Luus’ side created history at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup over the past week when they became the first senior South African national cricket team to qualify for a World Cup final.
Unfortunately, the Proteas fell short by 19 runs against the Aussies in the showpiece at Newlands.
Luus believes it is of paramount importance that, especially the young players within the Proteas squad, get regular exposure to playing at the highest level possible prior to stepping up to international cricket.
