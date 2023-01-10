Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - January 10

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.
In our top stories:
ActionSA has announced it will ask the City of Tshwane to provide feedback on a reported increase in hijacking incidents due to load shedding.
The party said it will also put forward recommendations to the city’s council to compel the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) to deploy resources to affected areas.
ActionSA spokesperson Nkele Molapo said the party has been made aware of three hijacking incidents that occurred during load shedding in Mamelodi, Centurion, and Pretoria West.
For more on this, read here.
Humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers has been dealt a heavy blow after its offices in Cape Town were burgled on Monday. The offices in Athlone were found trashed with valuable items stolen.
According to Gift of the Givers project manager Ali Sablay, staff entering the premises noticed the main door of the building was open.
A laptop, PC, TV and clothing were stolen. The clothing that was stolen was being packed by the team to make packs for the fire victims in the last six fires that have occurred in the Western Cape. Some awards and frames that were given to Gift of the Givers were also stolen.
Read here for more on this.
IOL