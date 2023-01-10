Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - January 10

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

ActionSA has announced it will ask the City of Tshwane to provide feedback on a reported increase in hijacking incidents due to load shedding.

The party said it will also put forward recommendations to the city’s council to compel the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) to deploy resources to affected areas.

ActionSA spokesperson Nkele Molapo said the party has been made aware of three hijacking incidents that occurred during load shedding in Mamelodi, Centurion, and Pretoria West.