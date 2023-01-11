Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - January 11

Published 1h ago

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

In our top stories:

In a short statement, Eskom spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshantsha said the implementation of load shedding would be escalated to Stage 6 during the night, and continue until 5am on Wednesday morning.

Eskom said it will promptly communicate a further update as soon as there are any significant changes.

he captain of South Africa's first black team to play outside the country Dougie Dyers has died, SA Rugby announced on Tuesday.

Dyers led the Proteas, with only white players allowed to feature for the Springboks due to the apartheid regime, in 1971 for games in England and the Netherlands.

He was 79 years old.

IOL

