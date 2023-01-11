Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - January 11

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.
In our top stories:
In a short statement, Eskom spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshantsha said the implementation of load shedding would be escalated to Stage 6 during the night, and continue until 5am on Wednesday morning.
Eskom said it will promptly communicate a further update as soon as there are any significant changes.
Read here for more on this.
he captain of South Africa's first black team to play outside the country Dougie Dyers has died, SA Rugby announced on Tuesday.
Dyers led the Proteas, with only white players allowed to feature for the Springboks due to the apartheid regime, in 1971 for games in England and the Netherlands.
He was 79 years old.
For more on this, read here.
IOL