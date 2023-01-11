Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - January 11

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

In a short statement, Eskom spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshantsha said the implementation of load shedding would be escalated to Stage 6 during the night, and continue until 5am on Wednesday morning.

Eskom said it will promptly communicate a further update as soon as there are any significant changes.

Read here for more on this.