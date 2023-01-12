Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - January 12

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.
Jose Riveiro is excited with the addition of Scott Chickelday to his technical team at Orlando Pirates, saying it will improve their striking department. A
fter signing two players for the January transfer window, Craig Martin and Ndumiso Mabena, Pirates also bolstered the technical unit with Chickelday.
The English coach specialises in finishing and striking and has worked with players such as Liverpool's Elliot Harvey.
Someone in South Africa woke up smiling after winning almost R73m in Tuesday’s Powerball jackpot.
According to the National Lottery website, one person has won an amount of R72 989 769.37 in the Powerball jackpot from the January 10 draw.
One person also won the second division Powerball by getting five correct numbers and walks away with R443 550.50.
