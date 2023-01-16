Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - January 16

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.
In our top stories:
Ekurhuleni Executive Mayor Tania Campbell has added her voice to the growing disappointment at the 18.65% electricity tariff increase approved by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa).
She said while this increase may be less than the 32% initially requested by Eskom, the already financially stretched residents of Ekurhuleni were going to bear the brunt of this exorbitant increase.
The mayor said it was atrocious that residents were being asked to pay a lot more only to get a lot less.
Read here for more.
Three young men have struck gold from mounds of old vehicle tyres littered around which was causing an environmental crisis, and have established a company that manufactures shoe polish and tyre shine products out of tyre char.
The brains behind the establishment of a business venture called Cubic 38 are Hluhluwe-born Mzokhona Maxase, 27, his two partners, Tshepo Sithole, 28, and Fortune Radebe, 27, who came up with the innovation while they were students at the Tshwane University of Technology in 2017.
For more on this, read here.
IOL