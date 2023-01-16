Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - January 16

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

Ekurhuleni Executive Mayor Tania Campbell has added her voice to the growing disappointment at the 18.65% electricity tariff increase approved by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa).

She said while this increase may be less than the 32% initially requested by Eskom, the already financially stretched residents of Ekurhuleni were going to bear the brunt of this exorbitant increase.

The mayor said it was atrocious that residents were being asked to pay a lot more only to get a lot less.