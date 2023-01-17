Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - January 17

IOL NEWS · Daily IOL News Bulletin presented by Nokuthula Khwela Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories. In our top stories:

Former president Jacob Zuma has expressed disappointment at the South Gauteng High Court ruling to grant an urgent interdict application in favour of President Cyril Ramaphosa. The pair are squaring off in court after Zuma claimed that Ramaphosa failed to act against National Prosecuting Authority prosecutor Billy Downer. According to “The Star”, Zuma accused Ramaphosa of being an “accessory after the fact” in a criminal offence charge levelled against advocate William Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan, who is accused of improperly sharing information in terms of the NPA Act.

Zuma alleged that Downer and Maughan leaked his medical information used as evidence in his arms deal corruption trial. Read here for more on this. Mamelodi Sundowns held their nerve to bag their 11th league win in a row after beating rivals SuperSport United Monday.

This win, which came courtesy of Neo Maema’s goal in the first half, meant that Sundowns extended their lead to 14 points at the top of the standings. For SuperSport, though, their title aspirations were dented as they remain third on the log, 16 points behind the leaders, who’ve played a game more. For more on this, read here.

Adding a R2 to the KFC Add Hope project during December has seen customers raise R5 million for Gift of the Givers. KFC has matched this and the humanitarian organisation will be receiving R10 million. The fast food chain said when customers were asked to ‘add hope’ by assisting Gift of the Givers, they were met with with ‘absolute yes’. Read here for more.