Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - January 18

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

The North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria dismissed Julius Malema and the EFF’s application to appeal against an interdict which AfriForum acquired in 2017, which prohibited him and his party from calling on the public to invade and occupy any vacant land of their choosing.

Malema has been steadfast in his pursuit, calling on people to occupy vacant property however they wish.

In 2014 and 2016, he called on people to occupy vacant land, however, the National Prosecuting Authority instituted charges against him saying he violated section 18(2)(b) of the Riotous Assemblies Act.