Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - January 19

IOL NEWS · Daily IOL News Bulletin presented by Nokuthula Khwela Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories. In our top stories:

Hashim Amla ended his 22-year playing career on Wednesday, with his legacy secure as one of South Africa's all-time cricketing greats. English county Surrey announced they had been informed by Amla, 39, that he would not be returning as a player this year after helping the side to win the English county championship in 2022. Amla was a key member of one of South Africa's most powerful teams when they clinched the Test championship mace with a series win in England in 2012.

Amla spent much of his Test career batting at No 3 but opened the batting in one-day games, setting records for reaching each thousand-run milestone between 2 000 and 7 000 in the fewest innings. Read here for more. South Africans across the country are being called on to help bring to life the dream of a young ballet dancer who was awarded a scholarship to attend the prestigious Joffrey Ballet School in New York.

Nineteen-year-old Hanover Park teen Faahkir Bestman, dubbed Hanover Park’s Billy Elliot, was awarded the wonderful opportunity just before his final matric exams last year. However, the cost of sustaining his dream might deter him. According to BackaBuddy, Bestman is trying to raise funds for costs related to his stay in New York, having realised his potential the Johannesburg Youth Ballet (JYB) has taken up the aspiring ballet superstar’s cause and is driving and managing a fundraising campaign on BackaBuddy, to ensure that Faahkir has everything he needs for his time at the Joffrey Ballet. For more on this, read here.

