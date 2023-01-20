Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Friday, January 20, 2023

Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - January 20

Published 2h ago

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

In our top stories:

The country's 2022 matric class received a pass rate of 80.1 percent, the second cohort since the inception of democracy to breach the 80% pass rate.

The official results for all nine provinces were announced by Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on Thursday evening.

While the overall pass rate improved by 3.7%, the Free State came out as the best-performing province with a pass rate of 88.5 percent, up from 2.8 percent in 2021.

The worst-performing province, Limpopo, achieved a 72.1 percent pass rate.

For more on this, read here.

IOL

