Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - January 23

IOL NEWS · Daily IOL News Bulletin presented by Nokuthula Khwela Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories. In our top stories:

Story continues below Advertisement

Eskom is chewing over the idea of implementing stage 2 or 3 load shedding on a near-permanent basis for the next two to three years, the cash-strapped parastatal announced on Sunday. Eskom's chairperson of the board, Mpho Makwana said the board has met about 50 times in the last 112 days to discuss and contribute to the newly-developed power recovery plan. The power utility also confirmed that chances of Stage 8 load shedding have been reduced even though the country has already experienced high load shedding stages.

For more on this read here. This weekend, the National Energy Crisis Committee (NECOM) released a six-month progress update on implementation of the Energy Action Plan. According to a presidency statement, the update follows a period of load shedding that was escalated to Stage 6 due to a high number of breakdowns across Eskom’s generation fleet.

Story continues below Advertisement

The presidency said six power stations have been identified for particular focus over the coming months through a comprehensive Generation Recovery Plan, with oversight from the new Eskom board. For more on this read here. A new R27.5 million KwaDlangezwa Standard Library in northern KwaZulu-Natal is expected to be built by 2024.

Story continues below Advertisement

The library would not only assist in the education of the local children but would also assist in passing on building and construction skills to the community. KwaDlangezwa is next to University of Zululand and is situated in ward 30 of the uMhlathuze Municipality. The library will offer Internet connectivity with 10-15 computers for public use. Library service, circulation of approximately 20 000 books, e-books, study space for approximately 200 people, a toy library for the children, with gaming as well as reading and literacy programmes.