Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - January 24

Everton has sacked manager Frank Lampard, British media reported on Monday, after a poor run of form that has left the Premier League club in a relegation battle.
Lampard's last game in charge was Saturday's 2-0 defeat at West Ham United, which kept them second-bottom of the table on 15 points after 20 games, two points below the safety zone.
The Merseyside team had been struggling under the former England international, having last won a league game in October when they beat Crystal Palace 3-0 at home.
You know we love to end with a feel good story, Cape Town residents can look forward to an array of colours and huge floats as the annual Cape Town Carnival returns to Somerset Road for the popular parade. With only two months to go until the iconic street parade returns, carnival crew and participating groups are hard at work preparing floats, finalising costumes and perfecting their dance skills.
The 2023 theme of “Afr’Energy” symbolises the sense of reinvigoration that is being felt across the city after the challenges of Covid-19
