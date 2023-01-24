Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - January 24

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

Everton has sacked manager Frank Lampard, British media reported on Monday, after a poor run of form that has left the Premier League club in a relegation battle.

Lampard's last game in charge was Saturday's 2-0 defeat at West Ham United, which kept them second-bottom of the table on 15 points after 20 games, two points below the safety zone.

The Merseyside team had been struggling under the former England international, having last won a league game in October when they beat Crystal Palace 3-0 at home.