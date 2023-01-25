Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - January 25

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.
In our top stories:
The Democratic Alliance (DA) has decried the lack of progress in the restoration of the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital's (CMJAH) parking facilities. According to the DA’s shadow MEC for Health, Jack Bloom, staff and patients continue to struggle due to a shortage of parking bays.
Late last year, Independent Media reported that the hospital was working on a plan that included approaching neighbours such as the Emoyeni Conference Centre, Wits University, and KPMG for space for additional extra parking bays for patients and visitors.
The World’s biggest Afrobeats festival this summer will be returning to Portimão’s sun-kissed coast. Set to take place from June 28 to 30, Afro Nation Portugal has announced the first wave of names and it features several of South Africa’s top amapiano artists.
Scorpion Kings, the Major League DJz and Uncle Waffles, alongside Musa Keys, Young Stunna, Daliwonga, DBN GoGo, Vigro Deep, Moonchild Sanelly, Tyler ICU and many more, are set to perform.
With all these DJs turning it up, this year’s Piano People party will be one for the books! Among the array of artists are the first three headline acts, including Burna Boy, 50 Cent and French-Senegalese rapper Booba.
IOL