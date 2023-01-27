Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - January 27

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.
In our top stories:
Ousted Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse has denied claims that she failed residents and was never there when they needed her during times of crisis.
The claims were made by opposition political parties who were instrumental in getting her kicked out of office on Thursday.
Phalatse said she felt sad for Joburg residents and knew that the City was in good hands. Phalatse’s fate was sealed after she was voted out with 140 votes, while 129 voted to keep her as mayor.
Hollywood actor and producer Greg Kriek continues to fly the South African flag higher on global stages.
The Cape Town-born actor won the Best Supporting Actor of the Year for his stellar performance in the Holocaust drama “Trust” at the Indie Short Fest, Los Angeles Annual Film awards.
Over 35 countries were represented at the festival, which also serves as an official qualifier for the Oscars and the Baftas.
Kriek dedicated his award to survivors of the Holocaust and their families.
