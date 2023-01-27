Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - January 27

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

Ousted Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse has denied claims that she failed residents and was never there when they needed her during times of crisis.

The claims were made by opposition political parties who were instrumental in getting her kicked out of office on Thursday.

Phalatse said she felt sad for Joburg residents and knew that the City was in good hands. Phalatse’s fate was sealed after she was voted out with 140 votes, while 129 voted to keep her as mayor.