Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - January 31

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has hinted at plans of possibly declaring the country’s energy crisis a national state of disaster, saying there was broad agreement to proceed in that direction.

In closing the ANC NEC lekgotla on Sunday, Ramaphosa said there was “clear direction” from the gathering that they must resolve the immediate task of load shedding within a shorter time-frame than what has been projected.

Eskom said it could take about two years to end load shedding.