Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - January 31

President Cyril Ramaphosa has hinted at plans of possibly declaring the country’s energy crisis a national state of disaster, saying there was broad agreement to proceed in that direction.
In closing the ANC NEC lekgotla on Sunday, Ramaphosa said there was “clear direction” from the gathering that they must resolve the immediate task of load shedding within a shorter time-frame than what has been projected.
Eskom said it could take about two years to end load shedding.
Orlando Pirates have struck a purple patch which has seen the team bag three Premiership wins in a row after they defeated Marumo Gallants on Saturday.
It was a formidable display and it served as a warm-up match for this weekend's crunch fixture at Orlando Stadium against runaway Premiership log-leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.
Apart from their red-hot form, Pirates will also be fuelled by their terrific run at home this season.
After 18 matches, they have 28 points and 17 are from home matches. Their Soweto stadium has earned the nickname “Slaughterhouse”.
Pirates captain Innocent Maela and fellow centre-back Nkosinathi Sibisi have been the backbone of the side this season, and they will provide formidable defence in central positions.
